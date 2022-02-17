Baltimore row home demolished after fire that killed three firefighters

BALTIMORE — Three vacant Baltimore City row homes have been demolished, less than a month after they caught fire and killed three firefighters.

The vacant home that stood at 205 S. Stricker went up in flames on January 24, extending to two others.

Baltimore City firefighters, Paul Butrim, Kelsey Sadler and Kenneth Lacayo were among those who responded to battle the blaze.

The privately owned vacant home collapsed, trapping the trio, ultimately killing them.

The incident renewed concerns over the city's long lasting issue with vacant homes.

As of January 28, there were 15,032 vacant houses in Baltimore City — 13,560 of which are privately owned.

On January 31, Mayor Brandon Scott directed all City agencies to conduct a 30 day internal review of all existing operations, procedures, and processes related to issues with vacants.

Although the three now empty properties remain privately owned for now, their future is unclear.

According to the City's Department of Housing, costs for the demo will be charged to the property owners.