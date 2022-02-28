Baltimore firefighters respond to vacant home fire in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Nearly a dozen people have been displaced from their homes after a two-alarm fire at a vacant home in West Baltimore.

At just after 3:30 a.m. Baltimore City firefighters were called to a fire on North Carey Street.

That scene is a little more than one mile north of South Stricker Street where three firefighters were killed while fighting another vacant rowhome fire more than a month ago.

One firefighter was reported to have sustained minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

