Turning Potential into Performance: Effective Leadership Academy

ELA turns Potential into Performance
Posted at 1:20 AM, Sep 06, 2021
Teamwork …trust… problem solving and a dose of healthy competition.

Looks like fun, but these kids are learning skills that will impact the rest of their lives.

Flo Brett spent decades teaching leadership skills in the corporate world.

She saw a desperate need to teach these success skills even earlier.

Flo started the effective leadership academy, teaching students beginning in 5th grade.
Skills especially important for young women.

Nationwide, women hold just 21 percent of senior leadership positions.

