Three more people killed, two within a minute apart Thursday in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Deadly violence in Baltimore continued Thursday as three more people were killed, two within a minute apart in West Baltimore.

The latest incident happened just before midnight around Poplar Grove and Brighton Street where a 38-year-old man was fatally stabbed.

One minute earlier, a 42-year-old man died at the hospital after being shot in the head on Schroeder Street.

An hour before that, a 22-year-old man took himself to the hospital after being shot in the head while driving in the 1700 block of Franklin Street.

He's expected to survive.

Earlier that afternoon a 24-year-old man died after being shot in the 5200 block of Hillburn Avenue.

A little more than an hour before that, a shooting in the 1200 block of West Lombard Street left a man in critical condition.

These incidents happened the same night Mayor Brandon Scott and city leaders led a crime walk near Mondawmin Mall after a man was shot and killed Monday outside a business there.

On Wednesday, five people were wounded and another was killed in a mass shooting on W. Lexington Street.

That happened before another man was killed on Granby.

A suspect in that case was arrested, but not before carjacking someone and burglarizing an apartment in an effort to elude police.

Police are still searching for potential motives and suspects in the other cases.

None of the victims names have been released.

This year, the city has recorded 155 murders.

Anyone with information should call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-lockup.

