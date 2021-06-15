'We need to focus, like a laser beam, on the violent crime' Community advocates respond to Mondawmin Mall shooting

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Police continue to investigate Monday's fatal shooting outside Mondawmin Mall.

According to investigators, police were called to the scene just before 5:30 p.m.. When they arrived, they found a man, who they have not yet identified suffering from gunshot wounds and lying on the sidewalk in front of the Dunkin Donuts at the mall.

On Tuesday, police said the man died from his injuries.

People who live and shop in the area told WMAR-2 News the shooting is not surprising.

"This is not the first time Mondawmin has had a shooting," said shopper Stephanie Holmes. "More police in the area would be a good thing. You want to be safe."

Community advocates like Lawrence Bell agrees.

"Nothing is more tragic than allowing violence and crime to change the history and that reputation of Mondawmin Mall," Bell said.

He and other community leaders are hoping for more added police and mall security.

"We are calling on the city hierarchy to do something immediately," said Bell. "We need a recruitment drive. We need more police presence. We need to focus, like a laser beam, on the violent crime."

Early Tuesday afternoon Mayor Brandon Scott's office sent out a release stating a community walk is scheduled for Thursday outside the Mall at 5 p.m.

According to the release the mayor, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, Deputy Mayor of Public Safety Sunny Schnitzer will be in attendance. Also planning to participate in the walk is Shantay Jackson, Director of MONSE, Senator Antonio Hayes and Councilman James Torrence.

Police said anyone with information can come forward anonymously by calling Metro Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP.