BPD: Suspect tried getting away from officers by carjacking someone after he'd just killed a man

Posted at 1:31 PM, Jun 17, 2021
BALTIMORE — A 43-year-old man is dead following a Wednesday evening shooting in Baltimore.

Lee Johnson, 43, was fatally wounded near the 1000 block of Granby Street, just before 7:30pm.

An alleged suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Devante Stewart was seen fleeing the area.

Police say he carjacked another victim in an attempt to elude police.

Stewart eventually crashed the stolen car in the 400 block of Asquith Street, before forcing his way into an apartment as an unaware resident was exiting.

Officers were finally able to catch up and arrest him.

Devante Stewart
The incident happened hours after six other people were shot in the 2100 block of W. Lexington Street.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

