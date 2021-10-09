Four people injured in quadruple shooting Friday afternoon in Southeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Four people were injured in a shooting Friday afternoon just before 5 p.m. in the 2600 block of Jefferson Street.

Upon arrival to the scene, police found two men with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Moments later, two additional men walked into a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

Two victims remain hospitalized and two victims were treated and released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives, at 410-396-2422. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.