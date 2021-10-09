Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Four people injured in quadruple shooting Friday afternoon in Southeast Baltimore

items.[0].image.alt
Jacob Fisher
crime scene generic
Posted at 9:45 PM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 21:45:00-04

BALTIMORE — Four people were injured in a shooting Friday afternoon just before 5 p.m. in the 2600 block of Jefferson Street.

Upon arrival to the scene, police found two men with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Moments later, two additional men walked into a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

Two victims remain hospitalized and two victims were treated and released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives, at 410-396-2422. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019