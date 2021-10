BALTIMORE — A man was shot in Baltimore City in an apparent road rage incident on Friday.

Baltimore Police say a 47-year-old man was shot in his shoulder at around 7:35 p.m. in the intersection of Sinclair Lane at Edison Highway.

He was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Detectives have determined this is a road rage incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2444 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.