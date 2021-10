BALTIMORE, md. — A man is dead after being hit with a car in Baltimore City.

Around 2:26 p.m., police were called to the 3500 block of Potee Street for a reported shooting.

Officers found a 32-year-old man suffering from trauma.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police say he was standing in the 3500 block of Potee Street when unidentified suspects shot at him and missed. As he tried to run away, the suspects then hit him with their vehicle.

Stay with WMAR-2 News for the latest.