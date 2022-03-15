Watch
Marilyn Mosby's campaign website returns, one month after being taken offline

Julio Cortez/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 file photo, Maryland State Attorney Marilyn Mosby, left, speaks while standing next to her husband, Maryland Assemblyman Nick Mosby, during a viewing service for the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings at Morgan State University in Baltimore. Federal prosecutors have launched a criminal investigation into the finances of Baltimore’s top prosecutor and her husband, who is city council president. The Baltimore Sun reported Friday, March 19, 2021 that it obtained a grand jury subpoena seeking business records for State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby and City Council President Nick Mosby, including tax returns, bank and credit card statements and other documents. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Posted at 9:32 AM, Mar 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-15 09:39:58-04

BALTIMORE — One month after it was suddenly taken offline, the campaign website for Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby is somewhat back up.

The homepage states "Something is happening! Stay tuned!" and then has a link to donate.

Around that same time, Mosby also deactivated her social media accounts, including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. All three still remain inactive.

About 9-days after her campaign site and personal social media accounts were taken down, Mosby claimed the official Twitter page of the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office was hacked.

Through it all, one page did remain online, and that's Mosby's legal defense fund website.

Mosby was federally indicted January 13 on perjury charges and making false statements on mortgage applications, relating to the purchases of two vacation homes in Florida.

Prosecutors have since filed a superseding indictment and have been in a bitter back-and-forth with Mosby's defense team, who claims the charges are politically motivated. Her trial is scheduled to start May 2.

Mosby is up for reelection in June. As of this publishing, she has yet to officially refile with the Maryland Board of Elections.

Her team has called a 2:30pm press conference to reveal the State's Attorney's Office seven-year term report.

