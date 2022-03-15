Marilyn Mosby's campaign website returns, one month after being taken offline

BALTIMORE — One month after it was suddenly taken offline, the campaign website for Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby is somewhat back up.

The homepage states "Something is happening! Stay tuned!" and then has a link to donate.

MORE: Marilyn Mosby's social media accounts no longer active

Around that same time, Mosby also deactivated her social media accounts, including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. All three still remain inactive.

About 9-days after her campaign site and personal social media accounts were taken down, Mosby claimed the official Twitter page of the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office was hacked.

Through it all, one page did remain online, and that's Mosby's legal defense fund website.

Mosby was federally indicted January 13 on perjury charges and making false statements on mortgage applications, relating to the purchases of two vacation homes in Florida.

Prosecutors have since filed a superseding indictment and have been in a bitter back-and-forth with Mosby's defense team, who claims the charges are politically motivated. Her trial is scheduled to start May 2.

Mosby is up for reelection in June. As of this publishing, she has yet to officially refile with the Maryland Board of Elections.

Her team has called a 2:30pm press conference to reveal the State's Attorney's Office seven-year term report.

