Superseding indictment filed against City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby

BALTIMORE — A superseding indictment has been filed against Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby.

According to the new indictment, Mosby emailed a "City of Baltimore Retirement Savings and Deferred Compensation Plans 457(b) Coranavirus-Related Distribution Request" in May 2020, to Nationwide, the financial services firm that managed Mosby's City of Baltimore Deferred Compensation Plan account.

With this form, Mosby allegedly requested a one-time withdrawal of $40,000 from her city retirement account.

The indictment states that Mosby falsely certified the following information on the form, which stated she had "experienced adverse financial consequences stemming from the virus or disease as a result of:

being quarantined, furloughed or laid off

having reduced work hours

being unable to work due to lack of child care

the closing or reduction of hours of a business i own or operate.

The indictment continues, stating that Mosby's gross salary for 2020 was $247,955.58 and was never reduced and than rather than experiencing a reduction in income in 2020, her gross salary in 2020 increased over her salary in 2019, which was $238,772.04.

On May 29, 2020, Mosby received an electronic transfer of $36,000 which the indictment says was used toward a down payment for a vacation home in Kissimmee, Florida that she purchased in September 2020.

The full indictment released today can be read below:

This is breaking news information, we will update as more information comes in.