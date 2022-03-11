Federal prosecutors submit response calling for Mosby's motions to be denied

BALTIMORE — Federal prosecutors have submitted a response to the pretrial motions submitted by City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby.

Those motions included: The motion to dismiss the indictment, the motion to disqualify counsel and the motion for a bill of particulars.

Prosecutors have filed dismissing her motions, calling for them to be denied for several reasons.

One of which argues against Mosby's motion for the Court to dismiss the Superseding Indictment returned by the federal grand jury asserting that it is a product of “selective or vindictive prosecution.”

Prosecutors say that this motion finds no support in the facts, the law, or even logic and should be denied as meritless.

They state that she has no legal support for her arguments.

"First, the Defendant misapplies the vindictive prosecution doctrine to this case. Second, while the Defendant asks this Court to dismiss the Superseding Indictment based on both vindictive and selective prosecution grounds, the Defendant only cites the standards for vindictive prosecution," they state in court documents.

They also state that Mosby's motion to disqualify AUSA Wise repeats the "same personal attacks as the motion to dismiss and makes the same inaccurate factual representations" stating that it in turn makes her claims meritless and they should be denied.

They also state that she is not entitled to a bill of particulars, stating that the superseding indictment meets all requirements of the "Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure and properly apprises the Defendent of the allegations against her in advance of the May 2 trial."