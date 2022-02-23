Federal judge schedules May 2 trial for Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby

BALTIMORE — A federal judge has scheduled a May 2 trial for Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby.

In between, the judge set six separate status hearings.

March 11 is the deadline for when the government can file a response to the defense's motions to dismiss charges and have the lead prosecutor removed from the case.

After that, Mosby's lawyers will have until March 25 to rebut.

The prosecution and defense each have until April 4 to file any additional motions, at which point the judge will also allow both sides to propose jury instructions.

Then on April 14 the judge will hear and consider the motions filed. On April 18, the defense and prosecution will have the chance to respond to each others motions.

The final pre-trial status conference will be held April 27 at 2pm. That's when the judge could make any final rulings on motions that have been filed from each side.

The trial is expected to last four days.

Mosby was indicted January 13. Federal prosecutors allege she twice lied in 2020 about COVID-19 related financial hardships, in order to withdraw a combined $90,000 from her City Deferred Compensation Plan. She then went ahead and purchased two Florida homes, and is accused of making false statements on the mortgage applications.

Mosby's lawyers claim she's innocent and is the victim of a politically motivated witch hunt.

