Marilyn Mosby's social media accounts no longer active

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City's top prosecutor has taken all of her social media accounts offline.

Marilyn Mosby's personal Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram pages were all deactivated or deleted on Monday.

Her campaign website was also taken offline; Mosby is currently running for re-election.

Mosby has a federal court hearing scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 23.

One website that can still be reached is the page hosting Marilyn Mosby's defense fund.

Last month Mosby was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of perjury and making false statements on mortgage application.

Mosby has called the charges politically motivated and says she wants a speedy trial so that she can be acquitted and focus on her re-election campaign.