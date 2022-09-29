Marilyn Mosby's attorneys oppose request for gag order in trial

BALTIMORE — State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby lead attorney, A. Scott Bolden, submitted a file motion to oppose the government's request for a gag order, calling it "a day late and a dollar short."

This also comes after the government obtained a six-month continuance of the trial.

Feds file a motion to prevent @BaltimoreSAO Mosby’s defense atty from making statements to reporters entering/exiting the courthouse saying it could threaten their ability to seat an impartial jury @WMAR2News pic.twitter.com/rQAszIZb2K — Kendall Green (@KNDLGRNTV) September 15, 2022

The motion says the flood of negative press reports have firmly set the set the public perception against Mosby.

"Namely, the months of endless negative coverage of State's Attorney Mosby in the press on social media, including examples of overt racism and hostility, and the unequivocal documented evidence from juror questionnaires proving that such coverage has already poisoned the well against State's Attorney Mosby."

The government has taken issue with the comments made by Bolden, calling a decision by District Judge Lydia Griggsby to grant the government continuance "bull sh*t."

RELATED: Feds ask for gag order after Mosby attorney calls trial delay bull sh*t

Feds ask for gag order after Mosby attorney calls trial delay bull sh*t

Charges against Mosby revolve around hardships she claims to have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prosecutors allege Mosby withdrew $90,000 from her city Deferred Compensation Plan under false pretenses and used it to buy vacation homes in Florida, which they say contradicts any notion that she may have suffered financial harm. They have also previously highlighted the fact that Mosby received a more than $9,000 raise during the time period in question.

PAST: Judge denies last ditch effort by Marilyn Mosby to have perjury charges dropped

A new trial date has been set for March 27, 2023, at which time Mosby will have already left office.