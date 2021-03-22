Marilyn Mosby purchased two Florida homes for more than $1 million over the last 6 months

BALTIMORE — Over the last six months, Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby has purchased two Florida homes for more than $1 million combined.

The latest contract was signed February 19 of this year, according to Sarasota County property records.

Mosby pulled out a 30-year -- $428,4000 loan for a condo along the Gulf of Mexico in Longboat Key.

About six-months earlier Mosby received another $490,500 loan for a single family home in Kissimmee.

On Friday WMAR-2 News reported that Mosby and her husband, City Council President Nick Mosby were under federal investigation.

Multiple subpoenas have been issued seeking information on the couple's businesses and campaigns dating back to January 2014.

The investigation comes weeks after Baltimore City Inspector General, Isabel Mercedes Cumming, released a 79 page report detailing Marilyn Mosby's travel and personal businesses.

In a statement Mosby attorney Scott A. Bolden confirmed the home buys, saying his client rents one of them out.

"Ms. Mosby, recently purchased a condo and a second home that she rents out when she is not there," said Bolden. "So what! Mrs. Mosby earns a salary, has savings, a lender and a credit score—all to support her family and she has a legitimate ability to purchase properties and invest her money anyway she chooses. She is no different than anyone else who do, or have done the same. This should not be news, nor does it merit a federal investigation."

Bolden has called the investigation into the Mosby's a political witch hunt.