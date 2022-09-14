Judge denies last ditch effort by Marilyn Mosby to have federal perjury charges dropped

BALTIMORE — A judge has ruled to grant a motion for continuance in the ongoing Marilyn Mosby trial.

This means her trial will be delayed and jury selection will be moved back.

'The court doesn't have a choice," said the federal judge.

Shortly before the trial was delayed, the federal judge denied Mosby's motion to dismiss two counts of perjury.

The ruling came down Wednesday, during the final pre-trial hearing before a jury is scheduled to convene September 19.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys exchanged a flurry of last-minute motions for the judge to consider.

In their latest filing, they urged judge Lydia Griggsby to strike some of the testimony two of Mosby's expert witnesses are expected to provide. The government claims Mosby's attorneys disclosed some of the planned testimony well beyond a court imposed deadline, meaning prosecutors would need more time to prepare which could either delay or extend the trial.

Although Griggsby has not yet officially postponed the trial, she indicated it is likely to continue.

They also want the judge to reconsider admitting certain evidence, that last week she said would be barred from trial.

That evidence includes a Baltimore City Inspector General's investigation last year, which concluded that Mosby's personal side businesses were essentially non-operational.

Prosecutors want to use public statements made by her attorneys at the time, admitting such.

The entire criminal case against Mosby revolves around hardships she claims to have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prosecutors say Mosby withdrew $90,000 from her city Deferred Compensation Plan under false pretenses and used it to buy vacation homes in Florida, which they say contradicts any notion that she may have suffered financial harm. They have also previously highlighted the fact that Mosby received a more than $9,000 raise during the time period in question.

Court will reconvene Thursday at 2:00 p.m.