July 2021 Daily Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings

BALTIMORE — During the month of June, Baltimore City reported 29 homicides and 73 non-fatal shootings.

So far this year, there have been 167 murders, up 5 from the same time in 2020.

Non-fatal shootings, which currently sits at 342 on the year is an increase of 41 at this point last year.

Last September, WMAR-2 News began tracking daily murders and shootings in the city.

Here is July, 2021:

7/1 - 3:52 am: A man was found shot in the 1400 block of North Central Avenue. Police were told it happened in the area of 25th and Greenmount but found no crime scene. The victim is in stable condition

7/1 - 3:14 am: A 31 year-old man went to the hospital after being shot in the 400 block of North Aisquith Street. He's expected to survive.

7/1 - 12:31 am: A 38 year-old man was shot in the 600 block of West Mulberry Street. He later died at an area hospital.