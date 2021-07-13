One killed, another injured after being shot by armed security guard at a Giant grocery store

BALTIMORE — One man is dead and a woman was injured after a shooting outside of a Giant grocery store in the 6600 block of Reisterstown Road on Tuesday.

The shooting took place took place at around 4:37 p.m. and when officers arrived they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds and a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand.

Both were taken to the hospital and the man was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Investigators learned that both of them were shot by an armed security guard working in the grocery store after a physical altercation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.