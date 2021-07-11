Woman found dead under Russell Street underpass

BALTIMORE — On July 11, 2021, at approximately 5:29 p.m., Southern District patrol officers were called to South Monroe Street at the

Russell Street overpass for a person laying in the road under the underpass

Upon officers arrival, they located an adult female unresponsive.

Medics arrived and pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

The victim’s body was transported to the Medical Examiners office where the cause of death will be determined.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.