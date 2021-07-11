Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Woman found dead under Russell Street underpass

items.[0].image.alt
<b><a label="kat wilcox " class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="https://www.pexels.com/@kat-wilcox-329096?utm_content=attributionCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=pexels" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: inherit; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; text-decoration: none;">kat wilcox </a></b>from <b><a label="Pexels" class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="https://www.pexels.com/photo/crime-scene-do-not-cross-signage-923681/?utm_content=attributionCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=pexels" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: inherit; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; text-decoration: none;">Pexels</a></b>
crime scene tape
Posted at 7:59 PM, Jul 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-11 19:59:40-04

BALTIMORE — On July 11, 2021, at approximately 5:29 p.m., Southern District patrol officers were called to South Monroe Street at the
Russell Street overpass for a person laying in the road under the underpass

Upon officers arrival, they located an adult female unresponsive.

Medics arrived and pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

The victim’s body was transported to the Medical Examiners office where the cause of death will be determined.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020