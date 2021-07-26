BPD: Two juveniles turn themselves in for a July 1 murder

BALTIMORE — Two juveniles have been charged for a July 1 murder.

On July 1, at around 12:30 a.m., an officer was on routine when he found 38-year-old Clark Hohrein suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in the 600 block of West Mulberry Street.

Hohrein later died at an area hospital.

On Monday, Baltimore Police announced that two 16-year-old male suspects have been arrested for Hohrein's murder.

Both suspects turned themselves in after they saw their pictures on Baltimore Police Department’s social media page.

They were taken to Central Booking Intake Facility where they both have been charged as adults for 1st degree murder.