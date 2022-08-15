'I'm really scared': Baltimore residents continue to worry about rampant gun violence

BALTIMORE — The City of Baltimore had four murders alone on Friday, including two people who found dead inside of a car.

There were a total of seven from Friday through early Monday, raising the total of murder investigations to 228 in the City in 2022. To put that into perspective, at this point last year, there were 209 murder investigations.

One man was shot and killed on W. Lombard Street on Saturday, and then, early Sunday morning, there was a quadruple shooting on Harford Road, where one person died.

“It was around late at night. I don’t remember the time exactly but I do remember hearing some loud like pops that sounded like gun shots,” recalled Marc Maingo, a nearby resident.

Maingo said the gunshots quickly gained the attention of almost everyone in his household.

“I remember, even my brothers heard it, as well from like upstairs, I remember that happening,” Maingo said.

Police said around a 1:45 a.m. Sunday, officers heard the gunshots.

They responded to find a man shot in the chest who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said a woman was taken to the hospital after being shot in the head.

Two others apparently went to the hospital after suffering non-life-threatening injuries in that same shooting.

“It’s just something that you get use to," Maingo said. "I don’t want to have to get used to it and stuff like that but I don’t know what else we can do to stop that,” he shared.

Maingo said since it happens so often, he’s made the mental adjustment.

But for Melissa Powell, that sense of shock won’t ever go away, along with the worry that now lives in the back of her mind surrounding the safety of her sons living in the city.

“I worry when they say they’d going out because they can be easily somewhere out with their friends and get caught up on something that has nothing to do with them," Powell said. "They just happen to be at the wrong place at the wrong time. It’s concerning."

For a delivery worker whose been robbed at gun point on that same street, twice within the past two months. Wend-Kuuni Idris Faical Kiemtore said he's overwhelmed with fear and underwhelmed with the city’s grip on gun violence.

“I think they are not doing enough to keep us safe," he said. "To be honest right now, I’m really scared. I don’t know what to do."