Quadruple shooting on Baltimore's Harford Road kills 1

BALTIMORE — A quadruple shooting in northeast Baltimore's Lauraville area killed one man and left a woman critically injured overnight.

It was part of a brutal night in the city, with a total of nine people shot between Saturday evening and this morning, two of them fatally. One of the victims was 17 years old.

The quadruple shooting was reported at about 1:43 a.m. on Harford Road near Rueckert Avenue.

Officers on a routine patrol heard the shots fired. They found a man shot in the torso and a woman shot in the head. The man was pronounced dead at the scene; the woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Two other adults who were also apparently shot at that scene later showed up at area hospitals, with non-life-threatening injuries.

Earlier that night, a 39-year-old man and a 35-year-old man were reportedly both shot in the southwest, at about 1:02 a.m. on Old Frederick Road near Palormo Avenue.

Police did not provide their conditions, except to say they're stable.

At 11:31 p.m. last night, a man was found shot to death on West Lombard Street near South Carrollton Avenue.

At 7:50 p.m., officers found two people shot in the leg or foot about a block apart in the area of East 22nd Street and Cecil Avenue.

One of the victims was a 17-year-old boy; the other was a 58-year-old man. Both have non-life-threatening injuries.