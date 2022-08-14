Six killed, at least 15 shot during another violent Baltimore weekend

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City continues to be plagued by violence across the city, especially during the weekends. Six more people were victims of gun violence over the weekend.

As of Sunday afternoon, the Baltimore Police Department is investigating 226 murders this year, which includes six more from Friday through Sunday.

Over the weekend, at least 15 people were shot — six dead.

Of the 15 injured in shootings, two of them were teenagers.

Four people were killed on Friday, including two people who were found dead in a car on Wabash Avenue in Northwest Baltimore. Then, early Sunday, a man was killed and a woman was critically injured in a quadruple shooting on Harford Road in Northeast Baltimore.

Officials in the city held an event for youth that provided activities and resources to resolve conflicts and prevent gun violence.

The previous weekend, five people were killed. Two weekends ago, three people were killed.

This year, 24 teens have been killed and more than 500 teens have been arrested for crimes.

