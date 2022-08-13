Watch Now
Two shot and killed in car in NW Baltimore; four murdered on the day

Posted at 10:00 PM, Aug 12, 2022
BALTIMORE — Two people were found dead from a shooting inside a car Friday evening in Northwest Baltimore.

Officers responded around 8:41 p.m. to the 4000 block of Wabash Avenue.

There, two males were found with multiple gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Baltimore police are investigating 224 murders in 2022.

This was the fourth murder in Baltimore City on Friday.

At 6:41, police responded after a 30-year-old man was killed in a shooting in the 1400 block of North Montford Avenue in East Baltimore. At 1:14 p.m., a 33-year-old man was shot and killed in the 4200 block of Parkside Drive.

No other information was provided.

