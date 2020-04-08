Kendall Green joins the WMAR2 News team as a Reporter/Multimedia Journalist from KWKT in Waco, Texas. He began his career in TV news as an associate producer at WLBT as a junior at Jackson State University in his hometown of Jackson, MS.

Kendall volunteered as a camera operator at JSU-TV where he’d began shooting and editing for the school’s weekday morning newscasts.

Later in his Junior year, he joined the WAPT field crew as a photographer at Channel 16, Jackson’s ABC affiliate. It was there where he found his passion for storytelling and connecting with people from behind the scenes.

Shortly after graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media Studies, he returned to Central Texas where he graduated high school to accept a role as a photographer at KXXV-TV in Waco, Texas.

In 2018, he got his first reporting opportunity at WDAM-TV in Hattiesburg, MS where his exclusive and continuing coverage shined a light on racial injustice and police brutality within law enforcement.

After his stop in Hattiesburg, he returned back to Waco, Texas as a reporter/multimedia journalist at KWKT- FOX 44 where he contributed to the extensive coverage of the shooting death of Michael Dean, an unarmed man killed by local police officer, who’d been charged and indicted in his death.

He covered the murder of Specialist Vanessa Guillen on Fort Hood which gained national attention spotlighting several unsolved murders of young soldiers on the Army post.

He continued coverage of an independent review of Fort Hood’s command and culture that revealed a climate leading to the firings of more than a dozen military officials.

Kendall is excited to live, work and share the stories of Charm city!

When Kendall is not reporting the news, he’s either exploring the East Coast, working out, or somewhere behind an instrument.

Have a story idea? Feel free to shoot him an email at Kendall.green@wmar.com

