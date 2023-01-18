Governor-elect Wes Moore profile

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Wes Moore will officially be sworn in as governor on Wednesday. He is Maryland's first Black governor in its history.

Moore was born in Takoma Park, Maryland. When his father passed, his family moved to the Bronx to live with his grandparents. He returned to Maryland when he was 14-years-old.

After graduating with an Associates Degree from Valley Forge Military College in 1998, Moore went on to serve as a captain and paratrooper with the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne. He also served as a White House Fellow, advising on issues of national security and international relations.

When he returned home, Moore wrote 'The Other Wes Moore', which went on to become a New York Times bestseller. Moore wrote other books that touched on issues such as race, equity, and opportunity.

Moore served for four years as CEO of the Robin Hood foundation, an organization whose primary goal is to fight poverty in New York and to support low-income families. He never moved from Baltimore although the foundation was based in New York City.

With all the accolades and success Moore has had, he still wanted to challenge himself to one more goal, becoming governor of Maryland.

Moore won the Democratic primary in July of 2022, beating out a high-profile list of candidates including Tom Perez, the former U.S. labor secretary and ex-Democratic National Committee chair, and Peter Franchot, Maryland's former comptroller.

WMAR-2 News' Jamie Costello sat down with Moore in October during his campaign run, the first question, why did he want the job as governor, Moore's response was simple.

"I want this job because the future of Maryland is personal to me. I'm a third generation Marylander, this is where I was born and this is where me and my wife love raising our kids," Moore said.

Moore went on to say after taking time to grow as a young man and seeing his mother acquire a job with benefits that changed his families life, he realized Baltimore was a place that accepted him for who he was and the city was a place he called home.

After his sit-down with WMAR-2 News, Moore continued his campaign run, with his next step being the gubernatorial debate. Fiery exchanges flew freely during the debate between Moore and Cox covering topics such as abortion to taxes.

Midterm elections finally arrived in November and when the voting stopped that evening, Wes Moore was officially named governor by the Associated Press.

Since becoming the governor-elect, Moore has got straight to work announcing the members for his incoming administration and touring the state house just two days after getting elected.

Moore will officially be sworn in on Wednesday, January 18th.

FULL WES MOORE INTERIEW:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BnaDP2zChf8