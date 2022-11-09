Wes Moore wins Gubernatorial race, becomes Maryland's first black governor

The Associated Press has called the Gubernatorial race in the favor of Wes Moore and his running mate Lieutenant Governor-Elect Aruna Miller.

Moore, a best-selling author in his first run for public office, defeated Republican Dan Cox in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1.

Of the 36 governor's races this year, Maryland and Massachusetts represented one of the best chances for Democrats to remain a governor's office at a time when the GOP holds a 28-22 edge in governor's seat.

“Maryland... you showed that if we stand divided, we cannot win—but if we stand united, we cannot lose,” said Governor-Elect Wes Moore. “When I was an Army captain and led soldiers into combat in Afghanistan, we lived by a simple principle: Leave no one behind…Real patriotism means bringing people together. It means lifting each other up and improving each other’s lives. Patriotism means knowing that our country is great—and that if we do the work, it will be even greater. Tonight we celebrate, and tomorrow we get to work.”

Moore is the first black Governor in Maryland's history.