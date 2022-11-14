Governor-elect Wes Moore announces members of his incoming administration

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor-elect Wes Moore, alongside Lieutenant Governor-elect Aruna Miller, announced key members of their incoming administration on Monday afternoon.

The announcement was made just a week after Moore defeated Republican Dan Cox in the gubernatorial election.

“Lieutenant Governor-Elect Miller and I are profoundly thankful to the people of Maryland for putting their confidence in us,” said Governor-Elect Wes Moore. “Marylanders expect us to go fast, be bold, and to build a government that meets people where they are. To do that, we must enlist leaders who are not only exceedingly competent, but innovative and hard-charging as we rebuild government to meet the urgent needs families face and make Maryland more competitive. Today, I am pleased to announce the first appointments and nominations of the Moore-Miller administration.”

The leaders that were announced are:

Fagan Harris as Chief of Staff

Tisha Edwards as Secretary of Appointments

Amanda La Forge as Chief Legal Counsel

Eric Luedtke as Chief Legislative Officer

Helene Grady as Secretary of the Department of Budget and Management

“To move quickly on our ‘leave no one behind’ agenda, we need people who exemplify operational excellence, are dedicated, and will hit the ground running on ‘Day One,’” said Lieutenant Governor-Elect Miller. “These ‘Day One’ appointments are already doing the work to move our state forward in their respective roles, and we are thrilled to bring them together to help build a stronger, healthier, and wealthier Maryland. We look forward to growing our team in the coming days and weeks under their leadership.”

Harris also spoke on his excitement to get started in the Moore-Miller administration.

“I am deeply honored to serve as Governor-Elect Moore’s Chief of Staff,” said Harris. “Our team is ready to partner with the legislature, and communities across the state, to lead Maryland’s success over the next decade. We will recruit from every corner of the state and source the best ideas wherever they are found to build an administration that is fully responsive to the needs of Marylanders and fully equipped to advance the Moore-Miller agenda.”