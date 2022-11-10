Governor-Elect Wes Moore ready to get to work after meeting with Hogan

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor-Elect Wes Moore got a tour of the state house today from Governor Larry Hogan. There is a lot of work to be done with a short time to change over administrations.

Even before the session begins on January 11, Moore needs to pick his secretaries for his departments and much more needs to be done to get up to speed to run our state.

Hogan had some advice for the incoming governor.

Sometimes you get so busy doing the work and focused on what you have to get done and don't enjoy the moment. So, I said make sure you and your family take the time and do a deep breath and enjoy this incredible moment that you are going to enjoy the rest of their lives," said Hogan.

Hogan has tasked Lt. Governor Boyd Rutherford and his office with overseeing this transition. Moore says he will try and replicate some of what Hogan did over the last eight years.

"We are going to do what the administration did so well and that's listen, listen what the people were telling you. I said during the campaign trail when people asked 'what did you learn in politics?' and I said politics in a many ways is kind of like an open book test but, you got to listen," said Moore.

"There is a lot to know, it's a 50 billion dollar budget, 60,000 employees and a lot of moving parts. I don't want the new governor to figure that out, we want to give him every bit of assistance we can. I know what it's like drinking from a fire hose on his end, trying to get up to speed because I've been there," said Hogan.

Hogan's transition team and Governor-Elect Moore's transition team will continue to work all the way up until the inauguration, that's January 18.