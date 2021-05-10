Wes Moore, Robin Hood Foundation CEO, visits Center for Urban Families

BALTIMORE — Robin Hood Foundation CEO Wes Moore visited the Center for Urban Families alongside community leaders and local lawmakers Monday.

Nearly two years ago the foundation, which works primarily in New York City, awarded planning grants to cities across the country.

Their goal is to help other non-profits develop community-centered and data-driven solutions.

The Center for Urban Families in Baltimore was one of the recipients, it offers programs focused on driving economic mobility.

"The importance of this program and the importance of the investments that we have made in this program is about the fact that if we are not attacking and operating systems, then we are going to continue just picking up the debris that happens when you have people who are broken by larger structural challenges,” said Moore.

The center also focuses on absentee fathers and rebuilding families by improving a family's economic situation. It has helped more than 31,000 people in Baltimore since it was founded in 1999.

