February 2022 Daily Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings

BALTIMORE — During the month of January, Baltimore City reported 36 homicides and 49 non-fatal shootings.

This is the deadliest January since the 1970s.

At this time last year, Baltimore had 28 murders and 47 non-fatal shootings.

In September 2020, WMAR-2 News began tracking daily murders and shootings in the city.

Here is February 2022:

2/1 - 12:49 a.m.: A 19-year-old man was shot in the thigh in the 700 block of N. Broadway in East Baltimore. Police were initially called to the 3500 block of Oakmont Avenue. The victim is expected to survive.