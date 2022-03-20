Watch
One man injured during a shooting inside Horseshoe Casino parking garage

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky
This Aug. 25, 2014 picture shows the Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore.
Posted at 4:44 PM, Mar 20, 2022
BALTIMORE — Baltimore detectives is investigating a shooting inside the rear parking garage of the Horseshoe Casino Baltimore Sunday.

At approximately 12:50 a.m., Southern District patrol were called to the parking garage in the 1500 block of Russel Street for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, they found a 26-year-old male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Southern District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

