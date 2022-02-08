Police: Woman dies after being pushed down a flight of stairs

BALTIMORE — A woman's death was ruled a homicide after she dies following an assault.

On February 1, at a little after 2:40 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 700 block of North Curley Street for a report of an assault.

Once there, officers were told that a 33-year-old woman had been pushed down a flight of stairs following an argument with a suspect. The victim was taken to an area hospital with trauma to the head.

However, on February 3, the woman died from her injuries. Some time later, her body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s office where her death was ruled a homicide.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.