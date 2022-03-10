Board to discuss student discipline amid recent violence in Baltimore County Schools

TOWSON, Md. — There's a meeting scheduled for Thursday night to address several violent incidents that have taken place recently inside Baltimore County Public Schools.

Two happened in consecutive days just last week, at Parkville and Chesapeake High Schools.

One altercation in February resulted in a shooting outside Catonsville High School.

Then in January, one student was taken to the hospital after a fight broke out at Perry Hall High School.

The school's principal said the resource officer had to discharge pepper spray -- and that one student had to be taken to the hospital.

But it's not just this year, similar incidents have repeatedly taken place going back to 2021.

Last December, two students got into a fight in a locker room at Franklin High School in Reisterstown.

One student was taken into police custody and charged with first degree assault, while another who got hit in the head -- had to be helicoptered to a hospital.

And just as the school year was getting started --there were two fights at Dundalk Middle and High school in September.

One involved a 13-year-old girl, and both ended up circulating on social media.

Parents are now left with a lot of concern as to why this is happening, and what's being done to stop it.

The problem comes as students have returned to the classroom face-to-face, after the pandemic kept kids at home for much of the past two school years.

On Wednesday night, many parents showed up for a town hall with Baltimore County Councilman Julian Jones.

It's one of a series of community meetings to talk about crime happening in the county, especially in schools.

“They’re having fights. They’re having concerns about hookah. And different negative activity that I never seen at this level,” said one parent.

Thursday's 7:30pm virtual school board meeting is expected to discuss potential changes to school policies on student discipline.

The meeting is open for public comment so parents will be able to join in the conversation.