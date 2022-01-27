PERRY HALL, Md. — One student was taken to the hospital after a fight broke out at Perry Hall High School Wednesday.

According to principal, Craig Reed, the incidents occurred at around 11:30 a.m., and the school resource officer had to discharge pepper spray.

Baltimore County Police were also dispatched to the school to provide assistance. Reed said that the school nurse and paramedics evaluated the students who were affected by the pepper spray and that one student required additional medical attention and was taken to the hospital.

Reed says appropriate consequences will be given to the students involved.