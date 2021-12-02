Watch
Fight at Franklin High School leaves student hospitalized

Bill Fink/ABC2 News
Posted at 9:52 AM, Dec 02, 2021
REISTERSTOWN, Md. — Baltimore County Police are investigating an assault Thursday morning at Franklin High School, that left one person hospitalized.

In a letter to parents, school principal Kieran O’Connell said two students got into a fight in a locker room.

One student was taken into police custody, while another had to be helicoptered to a hospital.

O'Connell said no weapons were involved, and that classes for the day would go on as scheduled.

The condition of the injured student is unclear. Police did not say what may have led to the incident.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

