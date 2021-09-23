"It's very scary" Parents raise concerns after several safety incidents at BCPS schools

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Baltimore County Police continue to investigate after a loaded gun and ammunition was found inside a classroom at Chesapeake High School Wednesday.

According to investigators, the classroom was empty and it was school officials who found the weapon inside a bag.

On Thursday, parents and families of students who attend the school said they're still concerned, even after a letter went out alerting them of the situation.

"They have the incident on the news, but they didn’t even talk to the children about what transpired," said Tiffany Johnson.

Johnson is an aunt to two students who attend the school. She picked them up early because they didn't feel safe.

"Naturally, these kids are unknown to what’s going on and they’re petrified," she said. "Like good aunts we went and got the kids because they don’t want to be in there, they’re scared."

Gina Jewell told WMAR-2 News the incident is a reminder to be even more vigilant.

"It's scary," she said. "We don't know the intentions of it. 'Was it a child intending to hurt somebody or was it intended to scare somebody?'"

The gun incident is just the latest incident to hit BCPS.

Over in Dundalk there were at least two fights.

One occurred at Dundalk Middle School. According to parents, there was a fight between two students and then family members jumped in.

Tina's daughter was not directly involved but did witness the fight.

"It's like a war zone over there," she said. "I was at work when my daughter called. I asked if she was all right and what I could do. She said she would be okay but I left work and picked her up because she didn't feel safe walking home."

The incident along with videos circulating online are currently under investigation.

According to officials, "during arrival, school administration was made aware of two parents that were engaging in an altercation that resulted in a student being inadvertently hit by an adult."

Police are also investigating a case where two students who attend Dundalk High School got into a fight over an electric scooter. The case is reportedly closed as a parent didn't want to press charges.

"It's only the third week of school and we're already seeing all this violence," said Darren Badillo.

Badillo is part of the Baltimore County Parent and Student Coalition. He's also planning a run for county office. He told WMAR parents need to demand more of BCPS and hold them and parents accountable.

"We're seeing these fights on social media," said Badillo. "It's very scary. We need parents to file police reports and speak up."

In a statement to WMAR, BCPS responded to the rash of violence with the following statement:

“BCPS works hard to provide a safe and welcoming environment for all staff and students every day. These efforts include a strong partnership with the School Resource Officer program and providing a robust social-emotional support program for students. The school system does not tolerate disruptions to school operations, and we work quickly to investigate and address these incidents and take appropriate action.”

As for the loaded gun and ammunition found at Chesapeake High School, anyone with information is asked to call Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020.