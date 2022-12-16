BCPSS test run with Evolve metal detectors add 'peace of mind' for parents and students

BALTIMORE — Increasing safety in Baltimore City Public Schools is the aim of a new style of metal detector set for a test run this spring.

The Evolve metal detectors come into the picture as we've reported several student arrests surrounding weapons on campus.

Back in April, there was a stabbing at Mervo High School and a fight at Patterson High school.

RELATED: 'How did they miss this?' Parents concerned for safety after two students stabbed at Baltimore's Mervo High School

Both schools along with Excell Academy and Carver Vocational Technical High School are set to test a new class of metal detector on campus.

It's a response to several gun arrests made within BCPSS.

"I really fear for my child, and I don’t want that. I just want to make sure she’s safe in school. This is school. When you send your kids off to school you don’t expect for nothing crazy to happen, but the world we live in today is just crazy," said Brittany Moreno, who's the mother of a Mervo High School freshman.

Just a month ago, the 7th gun was recovered from North Bend Elementary and Middle School.

RELATED: Loaded gun recovered at North Bend Elementary/Middle School in southwest Baltimore

A week before, police caught a student carrying a gun at Booker T. Washington Middle School.

MORE: Timeline of Guns Found in City Schools this year

The prior week, police arrested a student with a gun at Bluford Drew Jemison Stem Academy.

Those all followed the murder of 17-year-old Jeremiah Brogden on Mervo's campus on the first Friday of the school year.

"I had a lot of friends that saw it, so I guess if them instating this could stop that from happening again, that is great," said Aarond Robinson, a Mervo High junior.

Though Baltimore City Public Schools already has traditional metal detectors in place, sometimes students with metal objects slip through the cracks.

Robinson, admittedly is one of them.

"I might have my keys or something on me and walk through and they wouldn't even say what do you have on you." he shared.

BCPSS Chief of Schools, John Davis, predicts the new Evolve detectors will be more efficient.

"We really used our metal detectors more and made them mandatory in our high schools last year but to be quite honest, just going through that box was really something that took a lot of time," Davis said.

They're already used at sports stadiums, courthouses and airports and now the idea is to apply that same advanced system to schools where nearly 4,000 students can be processed in just one hour.

"It would give me peace of mind because it's been a lot going on here at Mervo and that's just it. I want everybody to be stay safe," Moreno expressed.

"It's much wider, much less intrusive, so it should be an easy system but again we want to test it out and see what happens," Davis explained.

Robinson who's also in favor of the tech upgrade, says he hopes it acts as a supplement to change a deeper issue in schools, the culture in schools.

The test run for the new tech begins in all four schools this spring.