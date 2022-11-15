Watch Now
Loaded gun recovered at North Bend Elementary/Middle School in southwest Baltimore, sources tell WMAR-2 News

Posted at 10:38 AM, Nov 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-15 11:06:16-05

BALTIMORE — A loaded gun was recovered today at North Bend Elementary/ Middle School in southwest Baltimore, sources tell WMAR-2 News.

A student was arrested and there were no injuries.

This is the 7th gun recovered from a Baltimore City Public School since the school year started.

Last Thursday a gun was found at Mervo High School and a student was arrested.

That same week, a gun was recovered from a student at Forest Park High School. That student was taken into custody.

