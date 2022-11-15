Timeline of Guns Found in City Schools this year

So far this school year, 7 guns have been recovered at City Schools.
On September 1st, Jeremiah Brogden was shot and killed outside Mervo High School. A suspect has since been charged and arrested.
The second gun was recovered at Connexions Academy/Bard High School, just a week later on September 8th.
A month passed before a third gun was recovered on school property. On October 13th, a gun was found at Bluford Drew Jemison STEM Academy.
The fourth firearm was found on the Booker T. Washington Middle School on October 18th.
A week later, on October 25th, another gun was recovered at Forest Park High School.
The sixth gun was found at Mervo High School last week.
And on Tuesday morning, another gun was found at North Bend Elementary/Middle School.