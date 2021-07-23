Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott rolls out multi-year violence reduction plan

BALTIMORE — Mayor Brandon Scott on Friday joined other local, state, and federal leaders at three different events to roll out Baltimore's crime reduction plan.

It's made up of three pillars set over five-years.

The first pillar is based on taking a public health approach to violence.

Included in pillar one is gun violence prevention, victim services, youth justice, trauma-informed practice, and re-entry.

Many of the objectives in pillar one have begun to already be addressed.

Back in March, the Baltimore Police Department unveiled a new technology tool detectives are using to track illegal guns in the city.

It's a portal that integrates data from the department's E-Trace system, ballistic evidence, and ShotSpotter devices that assists investigators with narrowing down where the guns are coming from and how they are connected to crimes that have been committed.

Leaders including Scott have long claimed a majority of guns used in violent crime throughout the city come from other jurisdictions and out-of-state.

As for youth justice, there are currently efforts underway statewide to not only end existing laws that allow juveniles to be charged as adults for certain crimes, but also the potential of a life sentence for committing those acts.

The city itself is looking at an approach that would center more around intervention, prevention, and rehabilitation as opposed to imprisonment.

But youth aren't the only ones the city wants to reduce incarceration rates for.

At the beginning of the pandemic, Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby announced she would no longer prosecute several low-level offenses, not to mention wiping out 1,500 active arrest warrants.

Governor Larry Hogan and others have criticized the policy in the past, but recently even U.S. District Court Judge James K. Bredar, who oversees the federal consent decree between the Department of Justice and Baltimore Police, expressed some concern.

Despite that, Mosby has stood firm including on Friday saying, "it’s about resource allocation."

When it comes to trauma many Baltimore residents face as result of being the victims of violence, different measures have been taken at the city and state levels dating back to 2019.

Locally, Councilman Zeke Cohen took the lead by creating the Trauma-Informed Care Task Force through a law he sponsored called the Elijah Cummings Healing City Act, which calls for each city agency to become trained in how to effectively respond to and treat trauma.

In April, the General Assembly followed suit by passing the Healing Maryland's Trauma Act.

Then there is victim services and inter-agency collaboration, the latter of which is part of pillar two.

For months now the city has been diverting some 911 calls to mental health professionals instead of police.

Pillar two is also based on community engagement.

Among that is job opportunities. For his part, Scott intends to suspend drug screening for applicants seeking jobs within city government that do not deal with public safety.

The third and final pillar involves evaluating the plan and accountability for agencies responsible for carrying it out.

Scott's goal is to reduce city homicides by 15 percent in each of the five-years.

The city has experienced 300 or more homicides consecutively since 2015. So far, 192 murders have been reported this year.

Updates on the plan's progress will be provided to the city council biennially, in accordance with a 2020 law sponsored by Scott when he was Council President.

The entire plan can be read below.



