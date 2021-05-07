Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Baltimore City 911 system to begin diverting some behavioral health calls away from police

items.[0].image.alt
Sean Gallup
<p>A person types on an iPhone on September 19, 2014 in Berlin, Germany.</p>
911 texting: Some cities experimenting with call-free system
Posted at 1:53 PM, May 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-07 13:56:19-04

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City's 911 call center next month will begin a pilot program to divert some behavioral health calls from police.

Instead trained professionals will handle certain mental health emergencies that don't involve a weapon.

Officials say about 13,000 behavioral health-related 911 calls are made each year in the city.

The pilot will run 24 hours a day, seven days a week, be monitored by trained staff from Baltimore Crisis Response Inc.

RELATED: Sen. Van Hollen & Baltimore leaders fight to have mental health professionals divert police calls

Baltimore City States Attorney Marilyn Mosby applauded the program's launch.

"We are excited to see the launch of this 911 diversion pilot program. It sits at the core of our announcement to eliminate the prosecution of low level offenses by providing data driven alternatives to address mental and behavioral health concerns."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020