Baltimore City 911 system to begin diverting some behavioral health calls away from police

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City's 911 call center next month will begin a pilot program to divert some behavioral health calls from police.

Instead trained professionals will handle certain mental health emergencies that don't involve a weapon.

Officials say about 13,000 behavioral health-related 911 calls are made each year in the city.

The pilot will run 24 hours a day, seven days a week, be monitored by trained staff from Baltimore Crisis Response Inc.

Baltimore City States Attorney Marilyn Mosby applauded the program's launch.

"We are excited to see the launch of this 911 diversion pilot program. It sits at the core of our announcement to eliminate the prosecution of low level offenses by providing data driven alternatives to address mental and behavioral health concerns."