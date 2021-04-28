Healing Maryland’s Trauma Act passed

BALTIMORE — Maryland is taking a different approach to trauma.

Lawmakers announced the passage of the Healing Maryland's Trauma Act Wednesday.

The legislation takes Baltimore's Elijah Cummings Healing City Act and the Healing City movement to the state level. It establishes the Commission on Trauma-Informed Care and calls for a statewide healing framework.

The legislation was introduced by Senator Jill Carter and Delegate Robbyn Lewis

“Throughout my career I have pushed Maryland to invest in systems of care, instead of systems of incarceration,” said Senator Carter. “This legislation marks an important moment in our history, as we embrace healing.”

Every year, the Commission on Trauma-Informed Care will submit its findings to the Governor and the General Assembly. The Maryland Department of Health will be tasked with developing a process and framework for implementing an Adverse Childhood Experiences Aware Program.

