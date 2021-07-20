In Focus: A meeting to end 'direct file' in Maryland, and improve public safety

In a delinquency proceeding there is no presumption of incapacity as a result of infancy for a child who is at least 7 years old. - MD Cts & Jud Pro Code § 3-8A-05 (2019)

At 2pm, the Juvenile Justice Reform Council will hold a virtual meeting, to hear from people who have been through the adult court system, when they were under age.

Jenny Egan, a Juvenile Public Defender in Baltimore City is a member of the legislatively-mandated council.

"The first time I saw a child brought into court in handcuffs, changed how I felt about what I needed to do with a law degree," she says.

The Council - before October 1st - needs to come up with a set of recommendations for the State Legislature to consider.

"The issue of youth charged as adults is one of the defining things in Maryland, Maryland was ranked by Human Rights for Kids as being worst in the nation for how we treat children in the criminal legal system," says Egan.

The state of Maryland sends hundreds of kids to adult court - because of laws created back in the 90s - that required 33 juvenile offenses be sent straight to adult court.

According to both Egan and Senator Jill Carter - more than 80% of those kids are sent to Juvenile courts, found not guilty or sentenced to time served.

Carter is also a member of the Council and says, while many kids eventually come out of adult court in one capacity or another, "for those children that may have been held in the adult status, it could be a year to two years from the time of charging until the ultimate result happens."

And that time is spent in adult prisons.

"So what we are doing is traumatizing children by sending them to adult jails and prisons, and then releasing them, most of them prior to their 21st birthday," says Egan. "If those children were treated in the juvenile system, they would get actual services, they would have access to education, access to vocational training, access to therapy, family therapy, re entry services, all the things that don't exist on the adult side."

We will keep this story in focus today, with updates following this afternoon's meeting.