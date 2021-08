BALTIMORE — During the month of July, Baltimore City reported 27 homicides.

So far in 2021, there have been 194 people murdered in the city.

In September 2020, WMAR-2 News began tracking daily murders and shootings in the city.

Here is August, 2021:

8/1 - 12:45 a.m., Officers responded to a local hospital where a shooting victim walked in seeking treatment. Officers found a 20 year-old woman who had been shot in the back.