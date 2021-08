BALTIMORE — A 15-year-old was shot and killed in Southeast Baltimore Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the shooting took place around 1:41 p.m. around East Baltimore Street at North Highland Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found a 15 year-old boy with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.