BPD: Help identify any suspects and/or witnesses in the murder of 15-year-old Ja'Nyi Weeden

Baltimore City Police Department
Ja'Nyi Weeden
Posted at 9:42 AM, Aug 16, 2021
BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police detectives are looking for any information that'll help them identify any suspects and/or witnesses in connection to the murder of 15-year-old Ja'Nyi Weeden.

On August 10, at a little before 1 a.m., officers on patrol heard gunshots coming from the 3700 block of Gelston Drive. They arrived to find a woman shot that had been shot in the head.

When shot, evidence suggest that Weeden was in the presence of several people, all of whom left the scene prior to the officers' arrival. Police needs your help locating and/or identifying those individuals.

They are asking anyone with information about this murder to call (410) 396-2100. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous is urged to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

