BPD: Mother confesses to murdering children day after their bodies were found decomposing inside apartment

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore mother has confessed to murdering her two young children.

The decomposing bodies of 6-year-old Da'Neria Thomas and her 8-year-old brother Davin Jr. were discovered Tuesday inside a Beechfield neighborhood apartment on Coventry Road.

Officers were called to the location by a neighbor who reported a foul odor.

Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said Wednesday the children had suffered visible signs of trauma, but would not elaborate.

Early in the investigation homicide detectives pegged their mother, 28-year-old Jamerria Hall, as a person of interest.

After hours of trying to track Hall down, investigators finally were able to interview her at which point she confessed.

Back in 2018 after setting a fire, Hall and her two children went missing and were ultimately found at a local hospital.

She was later convicted and sentenced to a year in jail in connection to that case.

It's unclear if Child Protective Services took any action following the incident.

Hall remains in police custody pending official charges.