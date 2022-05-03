3 minors charged in afternoon carjacking at Towson mall

TOWSON, Md. — Three minors were arrested after a carjacking at Towson Mall this afternoon, said Baltimore County police.

Police only said that it happened at about 12:30 p.m. and that no one was injured.

The suspects are facing charges including carjacking, robbery, assault, and motor vehicle theft.

It's the latest report of a violent incident at Towson Town Center, after weekend chaos led to the arrest of six juveniles back in February. County police promised more police patrols at the mall after the incident.

Since then there have been several other carjackings in the area of the mall, including one in March and one outside the Cinemark Movie Theater. Another carjacking was reported around the corner on York Road in March.

There have been increased concerns recently about safety in downtown Towson, and Towson University paid for more police patrols overnight.

